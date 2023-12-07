The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jeff Petry score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

  • Petry is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
  • Petry has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:24 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:53 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 5-1
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 4-0
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:08 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:16 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

