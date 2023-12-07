J.T. Compher will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks meet on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Compher's props? Here is some information to help you.

J.T. Compher vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:52 per game on the ice, is +7.

In five of 24 games this year, Compher has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 24 games this season, Compher has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Compher has an assist in 11 of 24 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Compher goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Compher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Compher Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-52) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 24 Games 3 19 Points 0 6 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

