Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Ingham County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fowlerville High School at Eastern High School - Lansing
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
