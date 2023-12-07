The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The Eagles have dropped three games straight.

Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 56.2 points per game are 23.5 fewer points than the 79.7 the Lions allow to opponents.

The 65.8 points per game the Lions average are 9.5 fewer points than the Eagles give up (75.3).

Eastern Michigan has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.

The Lions shoot 36.9% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles shoot 35.5% from the field, 14.6% lower than the Lions concede.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Tayra Eke: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.5 FG%

8.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.5 FG% Zaniya Nelson: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Kennedi Myles: 4.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 28 FG%

4.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 28 FG% Cali Denson: 9.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

9.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Lachelle Austin: 7.2 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Eastern Michigan Schedule