Daniel Sprong and the Detroit Red Wings will face the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Looking to bet on Sprong's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Daniel Sprong vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sprong Season Stats Insights

Sprong has averaged 13:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Sprong has a goal in six of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Sprong has a point in 14 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In nine of 24 games this season, Sprong has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Sprong hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Sprong having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sprong Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 104 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -52 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 24 Games 3 16 Points 1 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.