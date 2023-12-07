Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Allegan County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvary High School at Hesperia Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Hesperia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
