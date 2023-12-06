Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Wexford County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mesick High School at Bear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Bear Lake, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
