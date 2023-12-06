Western Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wednesday's game features the Detroit Mercy Titans (6-3) and the Western Michigan Broncos (4-3) matching up at University Arena (on December 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-60 win for Detroit Mercy.
The Broncos enter this contest following a 61-48 victory over Davenport on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Detroit Mercy 67, Western Michigan 60
Other MAC Predictions
Western Michigan Schedule Analysis
- When the Broncos beat the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 293 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 58-54, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Broncos are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Western Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins
- 58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 293) on November 25
- 54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 297) on November 16
- 75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 314) on November 29
Western Michigan Leaders
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Maggie Stutelberg: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)
- Alli Carlson: 7 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Hannah Spitzley: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- De'Ahna Richardson: 3.6 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
Western Michigan Performance Insights
- The Broncos average 60 points per game (274th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per contest (162nd in college basketball). They have a -23 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.3 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.