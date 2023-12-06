Wednesday's game features the Detroit Mercy Titans (6-3) and the Western Michigan Broncos (4-3) matching up at University Arena (on December 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-60 win for Detroit Mercy.

The Broncos enter this contest following a 61-48 victory over Davenport on Saturday.

Western Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Western Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 67, Western Michigan 60

Other MAC Predictions

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

When the Broncos beat the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 293 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 58-54, it was their best victory of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Broncos are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Western Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 293) on November 25

54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 297) on November 16

75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 314) on November 29

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

16.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Maggie Stutelberg: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51) Alli Carlson: 7 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

7 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Hannah Spitzley: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) De'Ahna Richardson: 3.6 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos average 60 points per game (274th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per contest (162nd in college basketball). They have a -23 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

