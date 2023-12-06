Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Oceana County, Michigan today? We've got the information.

Oceana County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shelby High School at Oakridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6

7:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI Conference: West Michigan

West Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Brethren High School at Pentwater High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Pentwater, MI

Pentwater, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Walkerville High School at Marion High School