The Toledo Rockets (3-4) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Oakland vs. Toledo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oakland vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Oakland vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Oakland vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Oakland has compiled an 8-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Grizzlies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.

Toledo is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Rockets and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of seven times this season.

