Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Manistee County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manistee High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brethren High School at Pentwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Pentwater, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesick High School at Bear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Bear Lake, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
