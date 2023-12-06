Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) will face the Ball State Cardinals (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Jayden Stone: 21.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Edoardo Del Cadia: 10 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Tankersley: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Donovann Toatley: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Ball State Players to Watch
Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Stat Comparison
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Ball State AVG
|Ball State Rank
|341st
|62.8
|Points Scored
|78.2
|129th
|332nd
|80.8
|Points Allowed
|58.2
|11th
|345th
|27
|Rebounds
|35.2
|129th
|341st
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|113th
|288th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|6.6
|244th
|270th
|11.4
|Assists
|10.2
|329th
|299th
|14
|Turnovers
|10.2
|73rd
