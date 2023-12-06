Wednesday's game at Calihan Hall has the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) taking on the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 victory for Ball State, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 71, Detroit Mercy 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-1.6)

Ball State (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Detroit Mercy has a 2-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Ball State, who is 4-2-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Titans' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Cardinals' games have gone over.

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans average 61.1 points per game (354th in college basketball) while allowing 77.4 per outing (313th in college basketball). They have a -130 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 16.3 points per game.

Detroit Mercy comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It is grabbing 28.4 rebounds per game (335th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.5 per outing.

Detroit Mercy connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (317th in college basketball), 3.5 fewer than its opponents (9.1).

The Titans rank 339th in college basketball by averaging 82.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 354th in college basketball, allowing 104.4 points per 100 possessions.

Detroit Mercy has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (302nd in college basketball play), 3.6 more than the 10.0 it forces on average (317th in college basketball).

