How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) will try to break an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Calihan Hall. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- This season, the Titans have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.
- Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Titans are the 335th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 207th.
- The Titans average 61.1 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 64.1 the Cardinals give up.
- When Detroit Mercy puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 0-3.
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Detroit Mercy posted 79.1 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.
- The Titans gave up 69.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.8).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Detroit Mercy performed worse at home last year, averaging 9.9 treys per game, compared to 10.3 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.5% mark when playing on the road.
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 81-67
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|Oakland
|L 65-50
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 69-58
|Wolstein Center
|12/6/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/10/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
