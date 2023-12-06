The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) will try to break an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Calihan Hall. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

This season, the Titans have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.

Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Titans are the 335th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 207th.

The Titans average 61.1 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 64.1 the Cardinals give up.

When Detroit Mercy puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 0-3.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy posted 79.1 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.

The Titans gave up 69.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.8).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Detroit Mercy performed worse at home last year, averaging 9.9 treys per game, compared to 10.3 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.5% mark when playing on the road.

