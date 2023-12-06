The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) will play the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Central Michigan Players to Watch

  • Anthony Pritchard: 14.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brian Taylor: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Markus Harding: 11.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Cayden Vasko: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Aidan Rubio: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank
325th 64.8 Points Scored 71.4 243rd
260th 74.5 Points Allowed 67.8 136th
339th 27.8 Rebounds 35.6 114th
205th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 10.0 130th
263rd 6.3 3pt Made 6.4 258th
303rd 10.7 Assists 11.0 289th
310th 14.2 Turnovers 9.6 47th

