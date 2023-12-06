Wednesday's contest between the Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) and Central Michigan Chippewas (2-5) going head to head at McGuirk Arena has a projected final score of 70-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Valparaiso, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no line set.

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: McGuirk Arena

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 70, Central Michigan 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Valparaiso (-0.0)

Valparaiso (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Central Michigan is 2-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Valparaiso's 5-2-0 ATS record. The Chippewas are 4-3-0 and the Beacons are 2-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas' -85 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.3 points per game (338th in college basketball) while allowing 76.4 per contest (291st in college basketball).

The 27.1 rebounds per game Central Michigan averages rank 352nd in the nation, and are 5.2 fewer than the 32.3 its opponents collect per contest.

Central Michigan makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (274th in college basketball) at a 31.2% rate (256th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

The Chippewas rank 332nd in college basketball with 84.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 338th in college basketball defensively with 100.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Central Michigan loses the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 14.1 (320th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.0.

