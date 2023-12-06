The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights

  • The Sun Devils make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
  • In games Arizona State shoots higher than 37.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Sun Devils are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 116th.
  • The Sun Devils record 5.3 more points per game (67.3) than the Mustangs give up (62).
  • When Arizona State puts up more than 62 points, it is 5-0.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 38.4% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, SMU has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.4% from the field.
  The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 63rd.
  • The Mustangs score nine more points per game (74.4) than the Sun Devils allow (65.4).
  • SMU has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
  • The Sun Devils ceded 65 points per game last season at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.4).
  • In home games, Arizona State sunk 0.8 fewer threes per game (6.9) than away from home (7.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to in away games (30.6%).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (68.1) last season.
  • At home, the Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 83.1.
  • At home, SMU drained 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Vanderbilt W 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 SMU - Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe W 70-57 Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton L 65-63 Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 90-47 Moody Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
12/16/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 Houston Christian - Moody Coliseum

