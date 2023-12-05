Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) play the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network Extra.
Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Western Michigan AVG
|Western Michigan Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|74.0
|290th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|355th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|3rd
|8.3
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
