Tuesday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) and the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-64 based on our computer prediction, with Notre Dame securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 5.

The game has no set line.

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 67, Western Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-3.3)

Notre Dame (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 131.4

Notre Dame has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Western Michigan is 4-3-0. The Fighting Irish have hit the over in one game, while Broncos games have gone over three times.

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos have a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 64.6 points per game, 335th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.1 per outing to rank 164th in college basketball.

Western Michigan is 218th in the country at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.4 its opponents average.

Western Michigan makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7. It shoots 36.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.2%.

Western Michigan has committed 2.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.6 (338th in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (215th in college basketball).

