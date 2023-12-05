Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) face the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.
Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-10.5)
|128.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-10.5)
|128.5
|-610
|+440
Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Western Michigan has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Broncos have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- Notre Dame has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- Games featuring the Fighting Irish have hit the over just once this season.
