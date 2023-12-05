The Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos are shooting 43.3% from the field, 2% higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Western Michigan has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 241st.
  • The Broncos' 64.6 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 66.1 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.1 points, Western Michigan is 2-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (68.0) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Broncos gave up 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.9).
  • At home, Western Michigan sunk 7.7 triples per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than away (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 SE Louisiana W 68-67 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Mercer W 72-66 Raider Arena
12/1/2023 St. Thomas L 65-51 University Arena
12/5/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 Youngstown State - University Arena
12/16/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.