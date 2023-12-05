Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Shiawassee County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atherton High School at Merritt Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owosso High School at Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fenton, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Clair High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: New Haven, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corunna High School at Linden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Lothrop High School at Bendle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Byron, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.