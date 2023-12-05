The Detroit Red Wings, Shayne Gostisbehere included, will play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Gostisbehere are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Gostisbehere has averaged 18:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In five of 22 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gostisbehere has a point in nine of 22 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Gostisbehere has an assist in eight of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Gostisbehere has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gostisbehere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 85 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 22 Games 3 18 Points 1 5 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

