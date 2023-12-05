Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Saint Joseph County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Constantine High School at Three Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Three Rivers, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parchment High School at Sturgis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawton High School at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
