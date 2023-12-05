Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Saint Clair County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Marine City, MI

Marine City, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Algonac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Algonac, MI

Algonac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Marysville High School at Yale High School