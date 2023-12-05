Among the top players to keep an eye on when the Detroit Red Wings face the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at KeyBank Center -- starting at 7:30 PM ET -- are the Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat and the Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Red Wings vs. Sabres Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Red Wings (-120)

Red Wings (-120) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings Players to Watch

DeBrincat is one of Detroit's top contributors (23 points), via collected 13 goals and 10 assists.

Dylan Larkin is another key contributor for Detroit, with 22 points (one per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 14 assists.

J.T. Compher's total of 19 points is via six goals and 13 assists.

Alex Lyon's record is 3-1-0. He has given up five goals (1.26 goals against average) and made 113 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sabres Players to Watch

Mittelstadt is among the top options on offense for Buffalo, with 21 points this season, as he has recorded five goals and 16 assists in 25 games.

Rasmus Dahlin's 20 points this season, including five goals and 15 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Buffalo.

This season, Jeff Skinner has scored 10 goals and contributed eight assists for Buffalo, giving him a point total of 18.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has an .865 save percentage (65th in the league), with 122 total saves, while allowing 19 goals (4.0 goals against average). He has put up a 1-4-0 record between the posts for Buffalo this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 3rd 3.74 Goals Scored 2.84 25th 13th 2.96 Goals Allowed 3.4 23rd 19th 30.2 Shots 29.1 26th 18th 30.5 Shots Allowed 29.9 12th 8th 23.47% Power Play % 14.08% 25th 19th 79.07% Penalty Kill % 81.48% 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.