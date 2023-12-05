Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ottawa County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ottawa County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coopersville High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Holland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allendale High School at Jenison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jenison, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
