Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Oakland County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Churchill High School at Athens High School - Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Troy, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaholm High School at Royal Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clawson High School at Southfield Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola High School at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Preparatory School at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Holly, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Mott High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: White Lake, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi High School at Walled Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Kearsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Roeper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Berkley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Berkley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Hazel Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park High School at Dakota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Macomb Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Foley High School at University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ferndale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Western High School at Waterford Kettering High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milford High School at South Lyon East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon High School at Walled Lake Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birmingham Groves High School at Troy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shrine Catholic High School at Lutheran High School Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Marine City, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi Christian Academy at Lutheran Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lamphere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith High School at Bloomfield Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
