Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Considering a bet on Seider in the Red Wings-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.

Moritz Seider vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Seider has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 22:33 on the ice per game.

Seider has a goal in three of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Seider has a point in 11 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 23 games this season, Seider has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Seider goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Seider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 85 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 4 16 Points 3 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

