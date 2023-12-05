Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Midland County, Michigan today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Glenn High School - Bay City at Midland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Calvary Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
