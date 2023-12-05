The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Crisler Center. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Michigan vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan -6.5 Not Set

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in five of Michigan's six games with a set total.

So far this season, the Wolverines have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Michigan has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

The Wolverines are 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Michigan.

Michigan vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 82.0 155.6 76.4 144.8 150.2 Indiana 73.6 155.6 68.4 144.8 140.3

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

Michigan covered 11 times in 19 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.

The Wolverines average 13.6 more points per game (82.0) than the Hoosiers allow (68.4).

Michigan has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when putting up more than 68.4 points.

Michigan vs. Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 3-4-0 2-1 5-2-0 Indiana 2-4-0 0-1 3-3-0

Michigan vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan Indiana 13-4 Home Record 15-2 3-8 Away Record 5-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

