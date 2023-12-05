Tuesday's Big Ten slate includes the Michigan State Spartans (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) versus the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Michigan State Players to Watch

Tyson Walker: 23 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

23 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Malik Hall: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK A.J Hoggard: 8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Carson Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Walker: 23 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

23 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Akins: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Hall: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Hoggard: 8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank 205th 74 Points Scored 75.4 185th 41st 61.4 Points Allowed 67.4 132nd 104th 36.2 Rebounds 31.6 264th 151st 9.8 Off. Rebounds 10.4 112th 326th 5 3pt Made 5.6 301st 48th 17 Assists 11.4 263rd 101st 10.6 Turnovers 10.2 78th

