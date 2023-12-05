Tuesday's game that pits the Michigan Wolverines (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) versus the Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 80-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no set line.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 80, Indiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-9.3)

Michigan (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Michigan's record against the spread this season is 3-4-0, while Indiana's is 2-4-0. The Wolverines are 5-2-0 and the Hoosiers are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game with a +45 scoring differential overall. They put up 82 points per game (55th in college basketball) and give up 76.4 per outing (291st in college basketball).

Michigan wins the rebound battle by four boards on average. It collects 33 rebounds per game, which ranks 190th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29 per outing.

Michigan knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (38th in college basketball) at a 38.2% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 its opponents make while shooting 39.4% from deep.

The Wolverines' 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 71st in college basketball, and the 94 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 270th in college basketball.

Michigan and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wolverines commit 12.5 per game (225th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (199th in college basketball action).

