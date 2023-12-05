The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Crisler Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Peacock

Michigan Stats Insights

This season, the Wolverines have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.7% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.

In games Michigan shoots higher than 39.9% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.

The Hoosiers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolverines sit at 190th.

The Wolverines score 82.0 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 68.4 the Hoosiers allow.

Michigan is 4-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Michigan performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Wolverines were better at home last year, ceding 68.0 points per game, compared to 69.6 away from home.

Michigan drained 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule