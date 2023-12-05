Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecosta County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Mecosta County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine River Area High School at Morley Stanwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Morley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Rapids High School at West Michigan Aviation Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
