Malik Beasley plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Beasley, in his last showing, had 16 points in a 132-121 win over the Hawks.

In this piece we'll examine Beasley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.8 15.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 5.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 17.8 22.3 PR -- 16.3 20.7 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.8



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Beasley has made 4.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 9.7% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 6.5 threes per game, or 17.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.3. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 105.5 points per contest, which is the best in the league.

The Knicks are the second-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 40.9 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks are the fifth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.5 assists per game.

The Knicks are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Beasley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 22 0 3 3 0 0 0

