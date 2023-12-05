The Detroit Red Wings, including Lucas Raymond, take the ice Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Raymond are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Lucas Raymond vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Raymond has averaged 17:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In eight of 23 games this season, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Raymond has a point in 14 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points four times.

Raymond has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 23 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Raymond has an implied probability of 54.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Raymond having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 85 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 4 19 Points 3 8 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

