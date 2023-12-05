If you live in Kalkaska County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kalkaska High School at Kingsley Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Kingsley, MI

Kingsley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cadillac Heritage Christian School at Forest Area High School