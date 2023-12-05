For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jake Walman a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

In five of 21 games this season, Walman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

On the power play, Walman has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 20:22 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:05 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:16 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 20:22 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

