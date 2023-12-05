Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Ionia County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Ionia County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pennfield High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lake Odessa, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
