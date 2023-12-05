Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Houghton County, Michigan today? We have what you need below.
Houghton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ewen-Trout Creek High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watersmeet High School at Chassell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Chassell, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houghton High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
