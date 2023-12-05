Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsdale County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Hillsdale County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sand Creek High School at Pittsford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Pittsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Center High School at Jonesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jonesville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.