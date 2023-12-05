Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Genesee County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atherton High School at Merritt Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owosso High School at Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fenton, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corunna High School at Linden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Holly, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Kearsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powers Catholic High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Carrollton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Fenton High School at Flushing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Flushing, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webberville Community High School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Otisville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Morris High School at Bentley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Lothrop High School at Bendle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carman-Ainsworth High School at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montrose High School at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw High School at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith High School at Bloomfield Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
