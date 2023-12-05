Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Eaton County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maple Valley High School at Lansing Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Greater Lansing
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Johns High School at Eaton Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Eaton Rapids, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
