The Detroit Red Wings, with Dylan Larkin, take the ice Tuesday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Larkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Dylan Larkin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Larkin has averaged 20:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Larkin has a goal in eight of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Larkin has a point in 13 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Larkin has an assist in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Larkin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Larkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 21 Games 4 22 Points 4 8 Goals 2 14 Assists 2

