Will Dylan Larkin Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 5?
When the Detroit Red Wings take on the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Dylan Larkin find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Larkin stats and insights
- Larkin has scored in eight of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Larkin has picked up four goals and nine assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Larkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|21:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:17
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|21:47
|Home
|W 5-4
Red Wings vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
