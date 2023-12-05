The Detroit Red Wings, with David Perron, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to bet on Perron's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Perron vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron has averaged 14:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Perron has scored a goal in six of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In eight of 23 games this year, Perron has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Perron has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Perron's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 26.7% chance of Perron having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perron Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 4 12 Points 3 7 Goals 3 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.