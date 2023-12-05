Will Daniel Sprong Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 5?
Should you bet on Daniel Sprong to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Sprong stats and insights
- In six of 23 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Sprong's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 85 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Sprong recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|11:03
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|12:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|14:46
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|13:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:38
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Red Wings vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
