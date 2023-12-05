Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 5?
On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Christian Fischer going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- Fischer has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Fischer has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Fischer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|14:22
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Red Wings vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
