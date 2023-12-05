Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Calhoun County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Battle Creek Central High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Coldwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jackson High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Homer, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pennfield High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lake Odessa, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson Christian School at Calhoun Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.